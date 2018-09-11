Hurricane Florence evacuees headed into the CSRA Video Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Thousands are headed to the CSRA before Hurricane Florence makes its way to the East Coast.

"I'm from central Illinois I'm not used to hurricanes so I got to go," James Shaw told NewsChannel 6's Shawn Cabbagestalk when asked about coming to the Peach State.

"We live about a mile from the intercoastal waterway so we boarded up our home, which most of our neighbors did not do yesterday, and decided that we didn't want to sit on the highway in traffic," Dina Chociej said.

"I'm heading out of the Lowcountry because of the hurricane. I'm heading to Atlanta to North Dothan to visit an aunt that I haven't seen in while sometimes. I'm leaving a husband at home and travelling with a dog," Tina Shonkwiler said.

"I'm staying with my son to see the Panthers beat the Falcons on Sunday," Jim Sossamon added.

Hundreds of people are hitting the roads to get away from Florence.

James Shaw is one of those people. He and his wife were forced to cancel plans ahead of the storm.

"We took a vacation trip out to myrtle beach and we got to Orlando yesterday at 12:30 and today, evacuating," he said.

Traffic on roads in the Palmetto State may be less busy than first expected. "Everybody is trying to behave and doing the best we can," Jim Sossamon added.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announcing people in the southern part of the state no longer need to evacuate. Governor Henry McMaster, in coordination with state and local officials, lifted the mandatory evacuation order for zones in Beaufort, Colleton, and Jasper counties, with the exception of Edisto Beach.

The mandatory evacuation executive order remains in effect for all zones in Horry, Georgetown, Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties and for Edisto Beach.

"I usually don't stay because of the power thing," Shonkwiler added.

Schools and state offices closed in a number of districts including Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, and Barnwell Counties will now be open starting Wednesday.

"We'll go right back when it's done," Chociej added.

Because of the change, South Aiken High School and Allendale Elementary School, just two of the schools designated as a shelter, wll not open as a shelter.

Emergency management officials adding shelter information online for those who may need it.

Tina Shonkwiler left her husband at home ahead of the storm.

"He's in the equipment rental business. That's what they do cater to the hurricane people and afterwards, of course, they will need them more than ever," she said.

She's thinking she's ahead of the game.

"Last year we were on a cruise when Irma came and had to come back to the Lowcountry. We've been through them and we've evacuated before. I fell like today I got ahead of the traffic," she said.

Some like Dina Chociej looking forward to a change in scenery.

"If we're going to be held up in a hotel room, we figured why be stuck inside watching it rain, go somewhere where the sun is still shining," she added.

Shawn spoke with a number of hotels in the Aiken and North Augusta area where he learned that rooms are starting to fill up with a number of reservations coming in from the coastal South Carolina area and North Carolina.

If you need a shelter, the nearest shelters to the CSRA are:

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School at 601 Bruin Drive, Orangeburg

Ridge View High School at 4801 HardScrabble Road, Columbia

Evacuees should pack the following essential items in anticipation of a potentially prolonged evacuation period: required medications, adequate clothing, and essential personal items. Residents going to evacuation shelters should bring their own blankets, pillows, cots, and special food items if they are on restricted diets.

Individuals and families should plan to board pets with veterinarians, kennels, or other facilities in non-vulnerable areas. Pets are not allowed inside Red Cross evacuation shelters.