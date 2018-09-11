Hurricane evacuations to reverse traffic on some highways

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of Getty Images available for reuse and editorial use.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has issued an order to evacuate the state's coast that will reverse the flow of traffic on several highways to help those fleeing Hurricane Florence.

The State reports McMaster's Monday order will start reversing traffic on several major highways including Interstate 26 in Charleston at noon on Tuesday. South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Bob Beres says reversal setup begins at 5 a.m.



This is the third year in a row South Carolina has reversed highways to help with storm evacuations. Former state Gov. Nikki Haley ordered evacuations and highway reversals in 2016, the first time since Hurricane Floyd prompted the order in 1999.



The governor's office says U.S. Route 501 also will be reversed. It says highways 278 and 21 will be reversed if needed.



