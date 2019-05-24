Hundreds attend funeral of South Carolina Representative Ronnie Young

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) -- Former Aiken County Council Chairman and South Carolina Representative Ronnie Young was laid to rest Friday afternoon.

"He was everything. He was the people's champion," Mae Carroll told NewsChannel 6's Shawn Cabbagestalk about Rep. Young.

"He would try to help in whatever why he could no matter what side of the aisle you were on politically," Louisiana Sanders recalled.

Hundreds including dignitaries from Aiken County and South Carolina packed Christian Heritage Congregational Holiness Church to honor a people's servant.

Young served as chairman of the Aiken County Council for more than two decades. He then won a special election for the District 84. He recently received South Carolina's highest civilian honor -- the Order of the Palmetto.

Friday's service was kept short and to the point. A point that the speaker, his brother-in-law Bishop Phillip Napier, pointed out.

"Now those that are here who know me know that I don't preach brief at times," Bishop Napier said with a chuckle. "My sister said this to me, she said you know what I seen in Ronnie everyday Phillip, I said what's that? She said he never forgot where he came from."

The Speaker of the South Carolina House shared memories of Young."Ronnie was the eternal optimist that he didn't think 69 was too old he was going to try to make it to 80 and then figure out if he was going to go another couple of years," Jay Lucas shared. "Ronnie had an optimism that was infectious," he added.

His wife, with courage during this difficult time in her family's life, found strength to play a moving tribute.

We caught up with one person who said that he grew up with Young. He shared why he had to pay his respects to the man who meant so much to so many.

"One thing about Ronnie Young when he said he was going to do something, he was a man of his word," Walter Craig said. "Oh yes sir and he's gonna be hard to replace too," he added.



