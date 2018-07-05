House destroyed by fire in Beech Island
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) - A home in Beech Island has been destroyed after an early morning house fire.
It happened early Thursday morning on Bell Drive.
One person was home when it happened but they reportedly made it out safely.
The American Red Cross is helping them through financial assistance for food, clothing and lodging.
