CSRA News

House destroyed by fire in Beech Island

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 12:09 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 07:18 PM EDT

House destroyed by fire in Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) - A home in Beech Island has been destroyed after an early morning house fire. 

It happened early Thursday morning on Bell Drive.

One person was home when it happened but they reportedly made it out safely.

The American Red Cross is helping them through financial assistance for food, clothing and lodging. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center