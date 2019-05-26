Home invasion in Grovetown results in shooting Video Video

GROVETOWN (WJBF) - Officials in Grovetown responded to a call for a man who was shot on Parkridge Drive in Grovetown.

The 19-year-old man was shot in the stomach. Home security footage shows two black males around 15-19 years old entering a home through the back door armed with hand guns.

The break in resulted in a dispute between the 19-year-old man in the home and the two men that broke in, which caused the gunshot wound.

The two thieves fled the scene after the shooting. Someone driving a dark blue four door sedan was waiting on them outside. They got into the car and left at a high speed.

The 19-year-old was then taken to the hospital.

One of the thieves was identified and taken into custody. Officials are still looking for the other two men. They are considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, please contact the GDPS dispatch at 706-863-1212.