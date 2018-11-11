Grovetown Military Day Event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - "We're a military community. So we want our military to feel like they are appreciated and we do appreciate them," says Janet Wheatley the Director of leisure and Recreation

Grovetown held it's 2nd annual veterans appreciation day. While city hall transformed into a play area for kids, those who served this country and their families also enjoyed vendors and other entertainment. The director of leisure and recreation tells us the goal is to honor the brave.

"We hope to continue this event every year so that the community that these military folks are in will know that they're appreciated."

Each vendor offered a discount. but one group decided to have people sign holiday cards for those at veterans affairs. next to that group's tent was CSRA hometown heroes. That group donates to vets and other people who work in public service after they purchase a new home. Along with the veterans day celebration, they also showed off some new renovations made to veteran's park. they added some new names to the Memorial Wall and added some covered seating. One First Sergeant tells us the event offered a lot of resources veterans need to know.

"I think it's a great venue a great outing. a good opportunity to learn some things. And for our veterans and our families, I think it's great."

The city also honored its first responders letting everyone in that field of service know how much they mean to the community.

"Not only veterans but all first responders."