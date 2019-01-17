CSRA News

Greg's Gas Plus sold

Augusta, GA (WJBF) - Sprint Food Stores is growing. The Augusta gas and convenience store company is acquiring Greg’s Gas Plus.  The deal includes all 10 Greg’s Gas Plus locations.  Sprint will now own 30 local convenience stores.  Sprint says it plans to keep Greg’s associates intact and employed under the new brand. 

