Greg's Gas Plus sold
Augusta, GA (WJBF) - Sprint Food Stores is growing. The Augusta gas and convenience store company is acquiring Greg’s Gas Plus. The deal includes all 10 Greg’s Gas Plus locations. Sprint will now own 30 local convenience stores. Sprint says it plans to keep Greg’s associates intact and employed under the new brand.
More Stories
Weird News
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high