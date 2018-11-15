Great American Smokeout helping people quit smoking Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-- - Coverage you can count on begins with BreathEasy Augusta teaming up with the Georgia Cancer Center and Augusta University Health today to share information about the Augusta-Richmond County smoke-free ordinance coming into effect soon.

Come January 1st, Augusta will transition to a smoke and vape-free city. The ordinance was approved by commission back in June.

The ordinance says all indoor workplaces and public buildings are smoke-free and vape-free, but you can smoke or vape at a reasonable distance outside of workplaces and public buildings. Golf courses and outdoor spaces are not included in the ordinance. All private and semi-private rooms in nursing homes are listed as smokefree, and at least 80 percent of hotel rooms are smoke-free. The ordinance exempts hookah bars and retail electronic smoking device stores in existence at the date the ordinance was adopted.

"The health benefits are really huge," Danielle Moores with BreathEasy Augusta told us. "Augusta is not the first city to go smoke-free. If you look at studies that the CDC has don across the nation, they have found huge benefits in health, both employee and general health. A lot of studies we have looked at and from the CDC show that there is no negative economic impact, but in many places a positive impact for businesses who do go smoke-free."

If you are trying to quit smoking or vaping, you can come to the Children's Hospital of Georgia from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and sign up for the Cancer Center's Tobacco Cessation services.