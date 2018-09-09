Girl Scouts to hold recruitment rally
AUGUSTA, Ga.(WJBF) - The Girl Scouts of historic Georgia is holding a recruitment rally.
It will take place September 15 at Fleming Baptist Church which is located at 3207 Peach Orchard Road.
You're invited to the recruitment rally from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m
