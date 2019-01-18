Georgia Southern University to host two separate commencements for spring 2019 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved

Statesboro, Ga (WJBF) - Georgia Southern University is moving the commencement exercises for spring 2019, to two graduation ceremonies for each student.

According to the schools website, the University is splitting up ceremonies between the campuses in Savannah and Statesboro, based on the student's major to better handle the size of graduation.

A separate University-wide ceremony will gather all graduating students and guests together at one location, and recognize graduates as a group.

The University-wide ceremony will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Paulson Stadium on the Statesboro campus.

The college ceremonies will be the day of, or the day before, the University-wide ceremony and will be held on the campus where the college is housed.

Spring college ceremonies will be held in Savannah for colleges of Health Professions, Education and Public Health on Friday, May 10.

College ceremonies for the other five colleges (Business, Science & Math, Engineering & Computing, Arts & Humanities and Behavioral & Social Sciences) will be held in Statesboro on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11.

Final details are available online at https://www.georgiasouthern. edu/commencement/.

Frequently asked questions are also available online at https://www.georgiasouthern.edu/spring-2019-commencement-faq/.

Graduate students will participate in the University-wide ceremony as well as the college-specific ceremony for their major.