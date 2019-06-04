Georgia-Pacific to NOT rebuild Thomson facility after fire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) - Georgia-Pacific has announced that they have no plans to rebuild their Thomson plant following a recent fire.

The closure is said to impact at least 100 employees.

The company stated that all employees will be paid all earned wages and benefits at the time of their discharge.

The employees are said to be able to apply for positions at other facilities within the company in the southeast.

The Thomson particleboard facility went up in flames on May 30th, when a faulty particle mill caught fire and, as employees tried to extinguish it, the fire grew.