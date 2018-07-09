GA Governor coming to Augusta for Cyber Center grand opening
AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) - On Tuesday, July 10 Georgia Governor Nathan Deal will be in Augusta for the grand opening of the Cyber Center located in Downtown Augusta.
The 100-million-dollar facility is the largest single investment in a state-owned cybersecurity facility in the nation.
The first of its kind center is designed to meet the growing need for cybersecurity talent across the world.
It's estimated to fill millions of jobs in the coming years.
Locally, it's already taking advantage of the business we have in town.
Augusta's Buona Café was chosen over a national chain, to greet those who first enter the center.
The official grand opening will be beginning at 8 pm and the media will have access starting at 10 a.m.
Related Stories:
Georgia Cyber Center set to open July 10
Georgia Cyber Center leasing first space to a local coffee shop
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Georgia's hands-free law now in effect
- Woman arrested after her vehicle hits three children on an ATV in Burke County
- Burke County deputy crashes patrol car in single vehicle accident
- Inmate Found Dead
Weird News
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest CSRA News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-