GA Governor coming to Augusta for Cyber Center grand opening

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) - On Tuesday, July 10 Georgia Governor Nathan Deal will be in Augusta for the grand opening of the Cyber Center located in Downtown Augusta.

The 100-million-dollar facility is the largest single investment in a state-owned cybersecurity facility in the nation.

The first of its kind center is designed to meet the growing need for cybersecurity talent across the world.

It's estimated to fill millions of jobs in the coming years.

Locally, it's already taking advantage of the business we have in town.

Augusta's Buona Café was chosen over a national chain, to greet those who first enter the center.

The official grand opening will be beginning at 8 pm and the media will have access starting at 10 a.m.

Related Stories:

Georgia Cyber Center set to open July 10

Georgia Cyber Center leasing first space to a local coffee shop