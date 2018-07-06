Fundraising event pokes fun at lawmaker, WJBF news anchor Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - The Augusta Mini Theatre is excited to announce the honorees (or victims!) at this year's fundraising roast.

Georgia Representative Henry "Wayne" Howard and WJBF's Jennie Montgomery will be in the hot seat at the 9th Sunshine's Roast and Toast, coming up Tuesday, July 17th.

Tickets for this fun evening are $50, or tables of 8 for $400. The event will be held at 7:00pm in the Parish Hall at Church of the Good Shepherd, 2230 Walton Way.

Call 706-722-0598 for tickets or click here: Augusta Mini Theatre.

Proceeds benefit the Mariah McKie Butler Memorial College Book Scholarship Fund, which helps provide scholarships for the organization's students heading to college.

Augusta Mini Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts and life skills school and does not discriminate based on race, color, gender, religion, disability, sexual orientation or national origin. The arts school is opened to students 1st to 12th grade - residing in all states.