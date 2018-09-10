Ft. Gordon commemorates 9/11 with Ruck March Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ft. Gordon commemorates 9/11 anniversary with relay-style march across the installation. [ + - ] Video

Ft. Gordon (WJBF) - Tuesday is the 17th anniversary the attack that killed thousands and brought the country to a standstill. Soldiers at Fort Gordon started marching across the installation on Sunday to commemorate 9/11 and continued marching until Tuesday morning.

This is the first annual September 11th Memorial Ruck March. For this relay-style march, teams of three soldiers marched 10 miles at a time. Two of the soldiers held a rifle and one lifted the flag in the middle. Each soldier also carried between 20-40 pounds on their back.

We talked to the first team to complete the challenge in less than 2.5 hours.

“By far, Eisenhower, that hill was a kicker!” MSG Marlene Harshman says about the toughest part of the course.

ISG Nathaniel Piper says teamwork is what allowed them to finish the march in the desired timeframe.

“In the beginning, I was kind of the slow leg so they picked me up and I got strong at the end and we helped Sgt. Bigbee out at the end so we just kept each other going,” says ISG Piper.

The training they do year-round prepares them for this kind of physicality.

“I mean that's one thing we have as soldiers is constantly keeping prepared we always train,” says Sgt. Jerron Bibee. “Really this is one of those things that just comes naturally for a lot of us is to just pick up and march and keep going. It's what we do.”

There were 19 teams total. 17 of those were Army soldiers and 2 were Air Force.

“Being Air Force on an Army base is kind of like being a fish out of water,” says MSGT Jeremish Patterson. “It's awesome to get out here with our brothers and sisters in arms and to be able to do something like this and to meet other people and to really kind of share in everything that we do and why we do it.”

MSGT Patterson spent his birthday marching in 90+ degree temperatures carrying a 20 pound backpack across the installation. He has a personal connection with the 9/11 Anniversary.

“My father and my brother and my step-dad were all firefighters and policemen in Arlington so I'm carrying their patches with me as part of the remembrance,” says MSGT Patterson.

When the final team crosses the finish line, 190 miles will have been rucked for 48 hours straight. Afterwards, there will be a ceremony at Ft. Gordon.

The final team will finish around 8AM on Tuesday. The Ft. Gordon 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony starts at 8:30AM. They will fire cannons and sound sirens to simulate the first strike on the World Trade Center at 8:46AM