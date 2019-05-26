Free Football Camp Coming to Barnwell, SC
BARNWELL, SC (WJBF) - If your kids love football, there's an event coming up you won't want them to miss.
Renee McDaniel stopped by Television Park with all the details on the football fundamentals camp.
Press Release:
Former Detriot Lions player Henry Taylor will host a USA Football FUNdamentals clinic for children ages 6-17 from 9 a.m. to 1pm p.m. Saturday June 8, 2019 at Barnwell High School. The fun and free event is designed to introduce children to football by teaching basic skills in an exciting and energetic environment and is supported through a grant from the NFL Foundation.
FUNdamentals incorporates a series of drills to teach passing, catching and running skills in a non-contact setting. All skills and drills selected are based on USA Football's Player Progression Development Model, ensuring children are learning in an age-appropriate manner, based on their cognitive and physical maturity.
USA Football is the sport's national governing body and is a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee.
WHO: Detriot Lions Henry Taylor
Children age 6-17 from throughout the local area
WHAT: 5th Annual Take Action Now Youth Footballl Camp in partnership with USA Football's FUNdamentals program
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019. Registration is 9am to 10 a.m.
WHERE: Barnwell High School Football Stadium
474 Jackson Street
Barnwell, Sc 29812
HOW: Online registration is available at www.usafootball.com/fun. Or 5thannualtancamp.eventbrite.com Media outlets are welcome to attend. Henry Taylor and other instructors will be available for interviews following the clinic.
About USA Football: USA Football designs and delivers premier educational, developmental and competitive programs to advance and grow the sport. As the sport's national governing body, member of the U.S. Olympic Committee and organizer of the U.S. National Team for international competition, USA Football partners with leaders in medicine, child advocacy and athletics to support positive football experiences for youth, high school and other amateur players.
About the NFL Foundation: The National Football League Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football - from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation represents the 32 NFL clubs and supports the health and running back of athletes, youth football and the communities that support our game. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit: www.NFLFoundation.org.
