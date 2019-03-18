Fort Gordon hosts Women's History Month Program Video

Fort Gordon, Ga. - March is Women's History Month, and to commemorate women, Fort Gordon has a "Visionary Women: Champions of Peace and Nonviolence" today at Alexander Hall.

One woman in the Army, Rachael O'Connell, says, "we tend to be the quiet in the storm and the ones that sort of resolve the conflicts if you will."

Another woman and captain, Jessica Grullon, says, "We've come a long way in a short period of time and I think a lot of people underestimate that fact."

For a short period of time today, trail blazing women that led the path to equality were remembered at Fort Gordon's Women History month program.

Director of Recruitment at Uniform Services University, Althea Green Dixon, says "it is important for women to be involved in the process. If you are not involved in the process, then you can't help implement change."

Males were also a big part of the educational program today as they made up most of the audience.

A male Sergeant, Stanley Etienne, says,"in these situations a man's voice probably means more because we have to show our solidarity with women."

"Women's History month is not just for women, it is for everyone, so seeing males in the audience, it's a good thing," says Dixon.

The military is also seeing a lot more women rising to leadership roles.

"Currently, right now, I'm a company commander here on the installation, for me it's just giving back to the community on a different level, just serving, being a part of that leadership amongst the community, and just representing a higher social responsibility to our people," says Grullon.

Some of the service men and women on base told NewsChannel 6 that although we have improved over the years, there is still work to be done.

"There are opportunities to implement change. there are nonviolent ways to do that. we can advocate, we can campaign," says Dixon.