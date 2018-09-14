Fort Gordon opens its shelter to support 94 first responders helping with Hurricane Relief
FORT GORDON, GA (WJBF) - A shelter at Fort Gordon has opened and is already supporting 94 first responders who are on their way to help with Hurricane Relief.
Fort Gordon has six other shelters available, with 1,000 cots available for military personnel from other installations if needed.
