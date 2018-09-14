CSRA News

Fort Gordon opens its shelter to support 94 first responders helping with Hurricane Relief

Sep 14, 2018

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 09:05 AM EDT

FORT GORDON, GA (WJBF) - A shelter at Fort Gordon has opened and is already supporting 94 first responders who are on their way to help with Hurricane Relief.

Fort Gordon has six other shelters available, with 1,000 cots available for military personnel from other installations if needed.
 

