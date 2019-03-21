Former Harlem Police Chief and Code Enforcement Officer terminated

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Harlem, Ga. (WJBF) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney Natalie Paine's office are investigating Harlem's former police chief.

On Wednesday, the City of Harlem sent out a press release that said "former Harlem Chief of Police Chuck Meadows was terminated from his position as Code Enforcement Officer effective March 19."

On March 4th, Meadows resigned as Chief of Police and accepted a position in Code Enforcement with the city. The GBI tells NewsChannel 6, the current investigation relates to his role with the police department and not Code Enforcement.

City Manager Brett Cook says Meadows was suspended the day before he was terminated for the "violation of Office Policies and Procedures." Currently, investigators are trying to determine if the reason the city terminated Meadows is also a reason to charge him criminally.

The GBI and the DA have conducted interviews and completed a few searches as they put a case together. At this time, there are no charges and no arrests.

The release sent out by the Office of the City Manager instructed NewsChannel 6 to contact City Manager Brett Cook for more information about Meadows' termination. However, when we did so, we were told Cook was out of town and there was no one else who could answer our questions.

We asked Harlem Mayor Roxanne Whitaker if she could elaborate on why Meadows was fired and if she could explain what "Office Policies and Procedures" he was accused of violating. She tells NewsChannel 6 she does not have any additional information to provide and deferred to the GBI for additional information.

Interim police Chief Rob Lewis tells NewsChannel 6 he is not able to comment since the investigation is ongoing, and he also deferred to the GBI for more information.

District Attorney Natalie Paine tells us they are in the middle of their investigation. GBI's Special Agent Pat Morgan says the same.

People who live and work in Harlem say the news is surprising since Chuck Meadows has a good reputation.