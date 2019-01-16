Former Augusta Commissioner offers suggestions following incident at Fleming Park Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - It was October 2018 when Melquan Robinson lost his life after a metal fence he touched electrocuted him. Many say they've waited long enough to find out what went wrong and who's responsible. Now a former commissioner is offering suggestions on what should be done.

"We're not hearing any answers now and I'm quite sure the commissioners are working hard," Pastor Bobby Hankerson told NewsChannel 6's Shawn Cabbagestalk when asked about the incident at Fleming Park involving Robinson.

The City of Augusta said that it hired an outside company to investigate what happened. We've learned from attornies representing Melquan's family that an electrical problem led to his death.

"When a young kid's life is taken or if they're injured, we need to do all we can to prevent that," Hankerson added.

Pastor Bobby Hankerson said that he's seen a lot during his time as a former Augusta Commissioner. He said there are not many solutions being given for this obvious tragedy.

"If you remove the fence you remove the element. We don't have a proactive model in place, to me."

He's offering a solution, he said could prevent a third tragedy from happening.

"What we need to do is remove the fence and replace it with a vinyl fence. Also, have a memorial fence for Melquan. To let be known that everybody worked together to try to resolve this problem and a vinyl fence is safer than a chain linked fence," Hankerson stated.

Now the Robinson's are focusing on figuring out who's responsible for installing the wires and fences, maintaining them, and also keeping the park safe.

What would you say to some of those people who may say putting up a vinal wall is expensive. Life, life, we need to do all we can to save a life. Human life, you can't put a price on human life.

Community activists and community leaders are asking for transparency.

Meanwhile, the mayor suggests the City's Administrative Services Committee look at creating a Public Safety Task Force.