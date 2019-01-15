Food stamp recipients to receive February benefits early due to shutdown

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

COLUMBIA, SC (WJBF) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services says in a press release it will issue February SNAP benefits early and no additional benefits will be issued during the month, even if the government re-opens.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who received benefits in January and are eligible for ongoing benefits in February will receive their February benefits on their EBT card on January 17. This will impact about 231,000 households in the Palmetto State.

"This is not a bonus payment. SNAP recipients will not receive another benefit in February, even if the federal government reopens," the release states. "Households are strongly encouraged to carefully plan and budget their benefits accordingly."

Recipients can contact their local DSS office or DSS Connect at 1-800-616-1309 with questions.

In Georgia, the Division of Family and Children Services has released the February allotment of food stamp benefits early to all residents.

Georgia SNAP, traditionally known as food stamps, recipients can now access their February benefits via their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) cards and do not have to wait until their regularly-scheduled issuance date for the month.

Georgians who have trouble using their EBT card should call 1-888-421-3281.