Following the footsteps of fallen 9/11 heroes

AUGUSTA, Ga. - In a few days, people across the country will pay tribute to the men and women who lost their lives on 9/11.

With the help of several volunteers, the co-founders of the Augusta Division Tunnel to Towers was able to host a 5K for people to remember those who died.

Cornelia Ryan says she put on the event because so many families were impacted that day, including hers.

"We just want to make sure people are still remembering those who lost their lives; making sure we are still praying for them, and encouraging people who may still be affected by 9/11," said Ryan.

A firefighter runs in 5K with his full firefighting suit on.

The Co-founder told NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson the meaning behind the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K.

"When 9/11 happened, he got in his car, grabbed all of his gear and drove," explained Ryan. "Then ran to the tunnels. He didn't make it out, that's why it's called Tunnel to Towers."

The 5K honors not only Siller's heroics but also the first responders and the military.

During sign up, each participant received a fallen hero they will be running for.

They then can go to the "Memory Wall" and read the bio of that person, and the other 300 plus people that died.

"I'm very happy the community remembers our fallen heroes, and also the victims of September 11th," said Peter Ahching Jr.

The Memory Wall, shows the 300 victims and bios who died on 9/11.

Ahching, a military science Professor at Augusta University, participated with his ROTC students to remember one of their own.

He told Devin about the AU Alum, Stephen Long who risked his life to save others.

"He went back to the building to save people's lives," said Ahching. "He is credited for saving three lives, and he died due to smoke inhalation."

The 11-year Army veteran says the heroism from Siller, Long and the other brave men and women will go unforgotten.

"We remember the event so we can work hard to prevent another September 11th," explained Ahching. "Most importantly it's to commemorate Patriots Day, and many of our heroes on that day were true American Patriots."

The runners of the 5K say they want The Tunnel to Towers 5K to expand to the rest of the CSRA.

