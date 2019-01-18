Flu activity in the CSRA Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - The CDC says nearly 10 million people have gotten the flu already this year. While that seems like a lot, the virus is nowhere near as bad as it was last year.

The peak of the last flu season was January and February. More than 180 children died due to flu-related illnesses.

This year, doctors say things are looking a lot better.

"Still encourage for patients to get the flu shot," said Doctor's Hospital Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Thomas Zickgraf.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control says there have been three deaths in the Palmetto state. Georgia has seen five flu-related deaths since September.

Pharmacist Dr. Emily Rourk said, "As far as flu activity, we've seen a lot fewer prescriptions which is very encouraging."

"We've certainly seen an uptake on the number of flu cases so far this year. Thankfully, it hasn't been quite as bad as it was last year," added Dr. Zickgraf.

Right now, the flu is usually at its peak.

"When you look at historic data from last year it was really January where the flu season took off," said Dr. Zickgraf.

The influenza-like illness rate peaked at more than seven percent this time last year but now in Georgia, the rate is at around five and a half percent. In South Carolina, the rate is under three and a half percent.

These rates might be due to people getting the vaccine.

"I do believe this year is better as far as flu activity because a lot more people asked about getting the flu vaccine or received it here at the pharmacy," said Dr. Rourk.

Some of you may say the flu vaccine doesn't work.

Dr. Zickgraf said, "The strain changes. it's constantly mutating and that's why it's hard to have a vaccine that's perfectly affected every year."

So if you have a fever, a cough, or body pains it probably wouldn't hurt to get checked on by a doctor.

"The majority of people are going to have some benefit to getting the vaccine to wither preventing getting the flu altogether or reducing the severity of the systems is a big part of it," said Dr. Zickgraf.