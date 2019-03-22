CSRA News

Fire reported at Aumond Villas apartment complex

Posted: Mar 22, 2019 05:46 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 22, 2019 06:10 PM EDT

AUGUSTA (WJBF) - Firefighters are working to put out an apartment fire at Aumond Villas apartments on Lake Forest Drive in Augusta.

Witnesses at the scene tell us one building caught fire, and two apartmetns are destroyed.

We do not know if there are any injuries.

We have a crew there and will have the latest as we get the information into our newsroom.

