Fire reported at Aumond Villas apartment complex

AUGUSTA (WJBF) - Firefighters are working to put out an apartment fire at Aumond Villas apartments on Lake Forest Drive in Augusta.

Witnesses at the scene tell us one building caught fire, and two apartmetns are destroyed.

We do not know if there are any injuries.

We have a crew there and will have the latest as we get the information into our newsroom.