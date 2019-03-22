CSRA News

Fire on Gentlewind Lane

Mar 22, 2019

Updated: Mar 22, 2019 05:25 AM EDT

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) - We have breaking news out of Columbia County.


Crews are on the scene of a house fire at 725 Gentlewind Lane in Martinez, GA.
Fire officials in both Richmond and Columbia Counties are working to put the fire out.

Gentlewind Lane is currently blocked off.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

 

