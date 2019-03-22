Fire on Gentlewind Lane

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) - We have breaking news out of Columbia County.



Crews are on the scene of a house fire at 725 Gentlewind Lane in Martinez, GA.

Fire officials in both Richmond and Columbia Counties are working to put the fire out.

Gentlewind Lane is currently blocked off.

No injuries are being reported at this time.