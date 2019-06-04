House fire on Broad Street under investigation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - An investigation is underway in Richmond County to determine the cause of a fire.

Crews responded to a house fire at 1634 Broad Street in Augusta, Monday night.

The fire started just after 10:15 p.m.

No word on whether anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

Officials say the houses in that area are very close to each other.

