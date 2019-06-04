House fire on Broad Street under investigation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - An investigation is underway in Richmond County to determine the cause of a fire.
Crews responded to a house fire at 1634 Broad Street in Augusta, Monday night.
The fire started just after 10:15 p.m.
No word on whether anyone was inside at the time of the fire.
Officials say the houses in that area are very close to each other.
Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated with this developing story.
