House fire on Broad Street under investigation

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 10:59 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 10:41 AM EDT

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - An investigation is underway in Richmond County to determine the cause of a fire.

Crews responded to a house fire at 1634 Broad Street in Augusta, Monday night.

The fire started just after 10:15 p.m.

No word on whether anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

Officials say the houses in that area are very close to each other. 

