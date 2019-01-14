Family, friends and loved ones search for a missing father Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - More than one month after an Augusta man goes missing and his family, despite their world turning upside down, remains hopeful.

Many people met on Lumpkin Road to begin the search just one day after the missing father's birthday. His family says this is a very troubling time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

"We're just praying and hoping that he comes home safe," said the father's cousin, Keisha Williams.

32-year-old Tyrone Hughes has been missing since December 2018. Many people looking for him just know him as "Veto."

Williams said, "Still haven't heard from him."

Williams says this is very unusual because Hughes would always make contact with her. Now, the family is taking matters into its own hands.

"Just going to different areas that he's known to hang out at and we're just going to go hand out flyers and just walk around and just ask anybody if they've seen or heard from him," explained Williams.

They are looking at places like the Fox Den Apartments off of Wrightsboro Road but the family is willing to search all over.

"We got his flyers in all the stores," said Williams.

She says she last heard Hughes was at a friend's house. Hughes has left behind several kids who he is close with. Williams filed a missing person's report with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office on December 9th but so far, no signs of Tyrone.

Holding back tears Williams said, "If you're out there Tyrone please contact us, please. If anybody knows anything on what happened to my cousin or where he's at, please come forward and say something, please."

We will keep you updated on further developments.