Experts say Azalea's might not be in full bloom during Masters week Video

AUGUSTA, GA - It's Spring, which means Masters week is just around the corner, and the biggest question people are asking: Will the Azalea's be in full bloom for the Masters?

Blooming season has begun, but unfortunately, it's two weeks too early come Masters Week.

"I wish they'll have some bloom, but it won't be the absolute peak," says Vaughn.

Whether you're in your own backyard, or at the Augusta Nationals, the blooms won't stop, you just have to let nature take it's course.

"We have a lot of different varieties of Azalea's, and so, that means that you've got one that grows this way, one that grows this way, and one that grows this way. And so, they are going to bloom at different times," says Vaughn.

Vaughn says the Indica Azalea's might be in full bloom by next week, all depending on the temperature.

He says, "once it get's to 70 degrees these things are going to explode, but once they get to open up, they're done."

However, if temperatures stay the way they are, he says they still won't be in full bloom by the time of the tournament.

"You may get two good weeks off of it, but after about a third week, they'll start dropping their flowers off of here," says Vaughn.

The only thing to really worry about is if Augusta is hit with a heavy freeze.

"If we get a heavy freeze, it is going to knock all of the blooms off and then we are not going to have anything," says Vaughn.

He says for now, you only really have to worry if the ground and air temperatures reach a certain level.

"Everybody wants it to look fantastic on television or whatever, but it's nature, there is nothing you can do," says Vaughn.

There is nothing you can do except enjoy them while they're here.