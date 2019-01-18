CSRA News

Ex-cop sentenced to just under 7 years in teen's death in racially charged case

By:

Posted: Jan 18, 2019 06:33 PM EST

Updated: Jan 18, 2019 06:45 PM EST

Chicago, IL - Former police officer Jason Van Dyke faced up to 96-years in prison for the murder of Laquan McDonald.

Friday a judge sentenced him to 81-months in prison. The sentencing was based on a second-degree murder count. 

Van Dyke's lawyer's asked for leniency. Prosecutors demanded that he get a significant amount of time.

This racially charged case dates to October 2014.  Van Dyke shot 17-year-old McDonald 16 times.


 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center