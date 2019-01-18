Chicago, IL - Former police officer Jason Van Dyke faced up to 96-years in prison for the murder of Laquan McDonald.

Friday a judge sentenced him to 81-months in prison. The sentencing was based on a second-degree murder count.

Van Dyke's lawyer's asked for leniency. Prosecutors demanded that he get a significant amount of time.

This racially charged case dates to October 2014. Van Dyke shot 17-year-old McDonald 16 times.



