Ex-cop sentenced to just under 7 years in teen's death in racially charged case
Chicago, IL - Former police officer Jason Van Dyke faced up to 96-years in prison for the murder of Laquan McDonald.
Friday a judge sentenced him to 81-months in prison. The sentencing was based on a second-degree murder count.
Van Dyke's lawyer's asked for leniency. Prosecutors demanded that he get a significant amount of time.
This racially charged case dates to October 2014. Van Dyke shot 17-year-old McDonald 16 times.
