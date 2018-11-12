Events across the CSRA honoring our veterans
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Augusta:
There will be a Veterans Day Ceremony Monday at 9 a.m. at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home on 15th Street in the Charles Esposito Courtyard.
On Wednesday at 2 p.m. the Morris Museum of Art is holding an art class for vets at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center on Freedom Way.
If you'd like to participate in that event -- please call (706) 733-0188 ext. 7395
North Augusta:
American Legion Post 71 will host a Veterans Day event starting at 11 a.m.
The event has been moved to the post headquarters on Spring Grove Avenue due to inclement weather.
Aiken:
Marine Corps League James L. Hammons Detachment 9-39 will host an event at 11 a.m.
This event has been moved because of the weather.
It will now take place at Millbrook Baptist Church on South Aiken Boulevard in the gym.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- More grant money to juvenile court expands therapy for teens and parents before doing jail time
- Edgefield County murder arrest
- Tractor Trailer crash closes lanes in Burke County, GA
- Community health fair features free health screenings.
Weird News
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest CSRA News
-
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.