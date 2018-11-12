Events across the CSRA honoring our veterans

Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved Veterans Day graphic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Augusta:

There will be a Veterans Day Ceremony Monday at 9 a.m. at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home on 15th Street in the Charles Esposito Courtyard.

On Wednesday at 2 p.m. the Morris Museum of Art is holding an art class for vets at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center on Freedom Way.

If you'd like to participate in that event -- please call (706) 733-0188 ext. 7395

North Augusta:

American Legion Post 71 will host a Veterans Day event starting at 11 a.m.

The event has been moved to the post headquarters on Spring Grove Avenue due to inclement weather.

Aiken:

Marine Corps League James L. Hammons Detachment 9-39 will host an event at 11 a.m.

This event has been moved because of the weather.

It will now take place at Millbrook Baptist Church on South Aiken Boulevard in the gym.