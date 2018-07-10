Entertainment district could go downtown Video

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - Steve Roberts enjoys downtown Augusta and he likes the idea of trying to make it more entertaining.

"I'm all for it. I'd like to be able to go and see different places. Downtown has grown a lot since I've been down here," said Roberts from Grovetown.

And the growth of downtown is behind the idea of creating a subcommittee to look into the pros and cons of making the area an entertainment district.

"We got to look at what other cities are doing to make it more of a tourist attraction, as well as having people come downtown and spend money," says Commissioner Sean Frantom.

If downtown becomes an entertainment district, one aspect would be to allow customers in the bars or restaurants, maybe on their way to a concert or another event, to take their alcoholic drink with them.

"Take it, put it in a plastic cup, up to 16 ounces, and walk from establishment to establishment, or to the Augusta Commons," said Commissioner Frantom.

Jarrod Young says this is what is done in his hometown of Roswell, Georgia.

"So you can shop, have a drink, it's really fun. A lot of people come and enjoy outside," said Young.

Chase Monroe works at the Soul Bar on Broad Street and he doesn't think drinks to-go downtown is a good idea.

"Once you leave the bar with a drink you could hand it off to somebody else. There's no way to keep track of everybody on the street with the cups. I think it would be a lot easier to keep the cups inside the bar," said Monroe.

But that's not as entertaining for some commissioners.

"You want to be trendy, you want to move this city forward. This is just another thing to do that," said Commissioner Frantom.

Right now, downtown is being considered for the entertainment district but some commissioners want to include Washington Road, and possibly south Augusta business areas.

The first step will be approving the subcommittee something the Public Services Committee will debate Tuesday.