AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) - There will be an Emergency Preparedness Summit at the Augusta Boathouse Community Center Thursday, Sept. 13.

The summit will begin at 8:30 a.m. and last until 3:00 p.m.

The event will cater to senior citizens and free food will be provided.

The summit is by Age Friendly Augusta Georgia and is free for the public.