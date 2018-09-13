Emergency Preparedness Summit happening now at the Boathouse Community Center
AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) - There will be an Emergency Preparedness Summit at the Augusta Boathouse Community Center Thursday, Sept. 13.
The summit will begin at 8:30 a.m. and last until 3:00 p.m.
The event will cater to senior citizens and free food will be provided.
The summit is by Age Friendly Augusta Georgia and is free for the public.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man arrested after driving himself and victim to sheriff's office following fatal shooting
- Georgia's hands-free law now in effect
- Woman arrested after her vehicle hits three children on an ATV in Burke County
- Burke County deputy crashes patrol car in single vehicle accident
Weird News
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop