Emergency preparedness day Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - First responders in Richmond County want to make sure your family is emergency ready.

"If a call goes out to that house, I'll be one of the first ones there," said Dustin LaBarge.

LaBarge is a firefighter for the Augusta Fire Department at Station 19. He risks his life daily for the safety of others.

Deputy EMA Director Mie Lucas said, "Our job is to help prepare the community to be better prepared for emergencies and so we bring all of the public safety agencies together to show what services they provide after times of disaster and encourage our community to prepare before the disaster."

Families can prepare for disasters by creating an emergency kit.

"We have large emergencies that happen. most notably was the 2014 ice storm and we want people to know what to do after that storm happens so they don't feel lost," explained Lucas.

She continued, "Really what your family needs is three days of food and water. (It's) important to have medications and important personal documents so social security cards, insurance cards, things like that. Also, just little things that you don't really think about, entertainment for your children, dog food for your pets, things like that."

LaBarge says he tries to instill good, emergency readiness values in his kids too.

"We teach them good habits. I mean, kids as young as two or younger, they can learn to stay away from hot stuff like the stove. Not to mess with the pots on the stove or they stay back from cooking spaces, stuff like that. You know you don't want your kids to get hurt."

Families also got the chance to have their child safety seats checked. There was a cook-off too. Congratulations Issac Ricks.