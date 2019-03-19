Election day for special elections in Columbia County Video

Columbia County, Ga. - Today is election day for special elections in Columbia County.

Many people are voting on the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or ESPLOST.

ESPLOST is a one cent sales tax on any purchases made in Columbia County.

It's been voted on every five years since 1997 and ESPLOST has helped build 16 schools in 19 years.

The Chamber of Commerce says, whether you have kids or not, the more families coming into the county the higher your property value.

ESPLOST can only be spent on new building projects, busses, and technology.

If you are a Grovetown resident, there is also another option on the voting ballot to vote for the unfinished term of Dennis Trudeau.

The polls close at seven in the evening.