Downtown parking plan pushed Video

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - Downtown has been in thIs "space" before: a plan to push paying to park.

"Management of the curbside parking, the time has come to do it. I have not seen the plan but everything I've heard, they're going to have high tech machines where we have to pay for parking. I'm in favor of it," said Downtown Developer Bryan Haltermann.

Chris Booker's office is just off Broad Street, but he not only works downtown, he's a member of the Mayor's Parking Task Force.

He sees a downtown with parking kiosks where motorists use their phone, credit card or cash to pay for their spot, and not stay all day.

"We're suggesting it be done on a tag basis, two hour limit. It could change when the process gets started," said Booker.

The city would go out for bids to get a company to run the program and collect the money, but what about tickets?

"Our ordinances would have to be change to where the third party would handle the enforcement," he said.

That would require Augusta Commissioners to go along.

"We need managed parking, George. Any city our size, got to have some areas they charge to park up to five o'clock, after five it ought to be free."

Inez Kemp has worked downtown for 17 years, she has always parked on Broad Street near her store, she's not for two hour paid parking.

"I wouldn't want to do that at all because I have to stay here eight hours," Kemp said.

"Where would you park if you couldn't park on the street?"

"I would have to go in back and that is not good," she said.

The plan is for the parking proposal to go to commissioners this month with the hope of holding a couple of town hall meetings in February and March.

There would be three months of public education stating in April with the plan start charging to park in July.