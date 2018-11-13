Dodge scams, protect your money this holiday season

Augusta, GA (WJBF) - The Thanksgiving holiday is next week, meaning the holiday season is upon us and many of you are out shopping for presents. Finding the perfect gift can be stressful, but more stressful than the hunt is the notion that your purchase could leave your finances unprotected.

The Better Business Bureau shares with NewsChannel 6 some of the actions you can take to protect your money and some of the types of websites to avoid. You hear warnings like this every year so it can be easy to simply tune them out; however, you are likely to change your perspective after you are the one who has lost money and wishing that you had caught the signs.

A company getting hacked for your credit card information is a risk that comes with swiping your card in person in a store, but as a consumer, those threats are out of your hands. However, something this is in your control is researching a store and their policies ahead of time.

“What a lot of people don't realize is refund exchanges are individual store policies,” says Kelvin Collins who is the President/CEO of the Central Georgia Better Business Bureau. “They're not regulated by law so if you purchase an outfit from the store and then try to take it back later, the store's not required to take that back.”

Make sure you ask questions about specific policies up front. The same applies for lay away contracts. Collins recommends you find the answers to these types of questions. “Can you get all your money back or do they charge you a re-stocking fee or if you decide that you want it, is it housed at the store or are you going to have to wait 2 or 3 weeks for it to come.”

When shopping online, make sure your click and order store has a brick and mortar location.

“You want to make sure that if you're buying this hot new toy, that you're buying it from a store that exists somewhere,” Collins describes. “Because many times, con artists will create a website, there's no store, there's no product. They give you a great price on the hot toy and then it never ships.”

You can use BBB.org to check out company profiles.

Collins advises using a credit card when you shop online because you have more protection related to payment challenges.

“Don't use your debit card because if something goes wrong and you've used your debit card, you've just given the crooks an open access to your bank account,” Collins explains.

Collins emphasizes—do not overlook the small charges to your account that seem foreign.

“If you see a charge on your credit card for a $1.50, a lot of people are like, I'm not going to call and be on hold just for that, but that could be a trial run that somebody's making sure that they've got a live active credit card and the next charge that goes through is for $3,000,” Collins says.

No matter how small, file a report if you think you have been victimized by a scam. The more reports, the better chance law enforcement has to end the fraud.