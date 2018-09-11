Doctors Hospital to receive evacuee patients from Myrtle Beach

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Doctors Hospital in Augusta is already receiving patients from their sister facilities in South Carolina.

Grand Strand Health began transferring patients to a number of sister hospitals, including Doctors Hospital in Augusta.

Since Monday, 13 have been transferred to Doctors.

Officials say they're prepared and ready to take in more.

“As all coastal hospitals are evacuating patients, our team is here to help,” said Dr. John Farr, Chief Medical Officer, Doctors Hospital. “We will do everything possible to support those in South Carolina and the mid Atlantic weather Hurricane Florence safely, and we are ready to meet their healthcare needs.”