Death of a young South Carolina bike rider
WJBF - The Aiken County Coroner's office reported the death if seven-year-old Bryson Mikell of Warrenville.
Bryson and his brother were riding bicycles on Ralph Green Dr. when he was struck by a car as he attempted to cross the street around 6:35 pm. Bryson was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol and MAIT are continuing the investigation.
Weird News
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood