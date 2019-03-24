Death of a young South Carolina bike rider

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WJBF - The Aiken County Coroner's office reported the death if seven-year-old Bryson Mikell of Warrenville.

Bryson and his brother were riding bicycles on Ralph Green Dr. when he was struck by a car as he attempted to cross the street around 6:35 pm. Bryson was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol and MAIT are continuing the investigation.