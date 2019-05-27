Dates announced to decide replacement for District 84 seat following death of Rep. Ronnie Young
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) -- South Carolina Elections Commission has announced the special election date for the District 84 seat now vacant.
The special election will take place October 1.
Candidates wishing to file to run in the special election can apply between noon June 7 through noon June 15.
The following deadlines have also been announced:
- Primary election: July 30
- Primary voter registration deadline: June 30
- Primary runoff election: August 13
- Special Election voter registration deadline: September 1
The vacancy comes following the death of Rep. Ronnie Young, R-Clearwater on Sunday, May 19 following an illness. His funeral was held Friday, May 24.
Young served as Chairman of the Aiken County Council for more than two decades. He then won a special election for the District 84 seat following Chris Corley's resignation.
He recently received South Carolina's highest civilian honor, The Order of the Palmetto. It recognizes a person's extraordinary lifetime service and achievements of national or statewide significance.
He was 71 years old.
More Stories
Weird News
- Florida woman pulls gator from pants during stop
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes