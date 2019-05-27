Dates announced to decide replacement for District 84 seat following death of Rep. Ronnie Young

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) -- South Carolina Elections Commission has announced the special election date for the District 84 seat now vacant.

The special election will take place October 1.

Candidates wishing to file to run in the special election can apply between noon June 7 through noon June 15.

The following deadlines have also been announced:

Primary election: July 30

Primary voter registration deadline: June 30

Primary runoff election: August 13

Special Election voter registration deadline: September 1

The vacancy comes following the death of Rep. Ronnie Young, R-Clearwater on Sunday, May 19 following an illness. His funeral was held Friday, May 24.

Young served as Chairman of the Aiken County Council for more than two decades. He then won a special election for the District 84 seat following Chris Corley's resignation.

He recently received South Carolina's highest civilian honor, The Order of the Palmetto. It recognizes a person's extraordinary lifetime service and achievements of national or statewide significance.

He was 71 years old.



