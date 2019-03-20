CSRA News

Darryl Ables named new Aiken County Coroner

Posted: Mar 20, 2019 11:49 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 20, 2019 07:33 PM EDT

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) - Darryl Ables has been appointed as the new Coroner for Aiken County.

This follows the death of Coroner Tim Carlton, who died earlier this year after his battle with cancer.

Ables has been serving as interim coroner before being appointed to the role fully.

He says he will continue to make the Coroner's Office a place of professionalism and compassion for families.

Ables will complete the remainder of Tim Carlton's term.

The next election for the position will be in November 2020.

