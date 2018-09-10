CSRA school closings due to severe weather from Florence

Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved WJBF Closings and Delays graphic

Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved WJBF Closings and Delays graphic

CSRA (WJBF) - A number of area schools are preparing for the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Florence.

Aiken County Schools will be closed on Tuesday

Edgefield County Schools will be on a 2-hour delay Tuesday

Bamberg District 2 schools will be closed on Tuesday.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for the latest closings and delays as they're reported.