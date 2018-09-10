CSRA News

CSRA school closings due to severe weather from Florence

CSRA (WJBF) - A number of area schools are preparing for the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Florence.

  • Aiken County Schools will be closed on Tuesday
  • Edgefield County Schools will be on a 2-hour delay Tuesday
  • Bamberg District 2 schools will be closed on Tuesday.

