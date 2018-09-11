CSRA College Night rescheduled due to weather
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - CSRA College Night has been postponed due to the severe weather threats from Hurricane Florence.
High schoolers and their parents can visit with representatives from various schools on September 27th from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Colleges and universities from across the southeast will be there.
Thousands of students are expected to attend the event at the James Brown Arena.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man arrested after driving himself and victim to sheriff's office following fatal shooting
- Georgia's hands-free law now in effect
- Woman arrested after her vehicle hits three children on an ATV in Burke County
- Burke County deputy crashes patrol car in single vehicle accident
Weird News
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop