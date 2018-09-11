CSRA College Night rescheduled due to weather

Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - CSRA College Night has been postponed due to the severe weather threats from Hurricane Florence.

High schoolers and their parents can visit with representatives from various schools on September 27th from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Colleges and universities from across the southeast will be there.

Thousands of students are expected to attend the event at the James Brown Arena.