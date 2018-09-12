CSRA agencies preps for hurricane evacuees
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson spoke with a representative at a hotel and a nursing home in South Carolina, they tell him they are getting packed. Government agencies here in Augusta are opening up to help.
"We have been preparing for hurricane season since the last hurricane season," American Red Cross of Augusta Executive Director, Susan Everett.
Several counties in South Carolina will reopen their schools on Wednesday after Governor Henry McMaster lifted the evacuation order for their areas.
The shelter that was planned for South Aiken High School is now on hold, but officials with the American Red Cross of Augusta say they are ready to help.
"When the hurricane does come through and settle down, we are the closest safest place," said Everett. "We will continue in South Carolina and North Carolina to help the affected communities."
The Aiken County Fairgrounds is also on standby to house evacuees' pets.
Everett says they don't have shelters set up now, but have plenty of volunteers and emergency supplies ready.
"We're also looking at the flow of traffic coming from the coast; to see if there is pick up people who are starting to leave and come here in full force," explained Everett. "So we know if need to open some shelters."
State parks in Georgia including Mistletoe Park will open their campsites to house anyone fleeing the coast.
A representative tells me they are waiving fees to help in the crisis. The American Red Cross of Augusta is working closely with both South and North Carolina.
"We are ready to step up here locally if needed," said Everett. "If we are not needed here locally, then we stored all of this so that we can pass it on to our neighbors in South Carolina and North Carolina."
Everett encourages people to prepare for the storm. Also, to check if there is a shelter near you.
Click here for shelter locations.
Photojournalist: Antony Sherrod
-
