Crowne Plaza opens in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) - Another piece of Riverside Village is ready to go in North Augusta. The new Crowne Plaza hotel is open for business, and today, we got a first-hand look.

Crowne Plaza is officially open for business. This hotel is designed to be the "Town Center" of a live, work,play community overlooking the Savannah River and just feet away from the Greeneway trail of South Carolina.

"We turned our switch on for hotel reservations prior to that and began to see bookings coming through immediately," says General Manager Jeff Brower.

This hotel has a total of 180 rooms, a 24-hour fitness center and a restaurant called Salt and Marrow on the first floor, serving a variety of meals. It's a convenient way for guests to start their day.

"When a hotel traveler comes to a community they seek to dine outside because they say that the hotel food is not as good as restaurants in the local community and were here to prove that wrong."

The New Crowne Plaza will start with at least 85 employees and the general manager expects to add more as time goes on.

Regional Vice President, Meredith Latham says paying attention to detail for this build was key.

"What's important to us is to really get the rooms right but the best part of this hotel is that it is new modern and designed all throughout the whole entire space. From the restaurant to the menu to the uniform that they hotel teams are wearing. Everything is incorporated in this hotel."



Lourdes Coleman came by for the tour today and she say's crowne plaza will be seeing a lot of her. So much so she and her girlfriends will be spending her birthday at the hotel.

"I love it I love in Augusta, I live in Old Town Augusta so this is so close to me . I can't wait."

The hotel is offereing a package deal of $139 a night including two drinks till the end of the month.