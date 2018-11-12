CSRA News

Crews respond to fire on Henry Street at Highland Avenue

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 11:19 AM EST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 12:07 PM EST

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Augusta firefighters responding to the scene of a house fire on Henry Street.

That's just off Highland Avenue, in the Summerville neighborhood.

When crews arrived on the scene smoke was coming from the attic.

It broke out about around 11 a.m. Monday.

No word yet on how the fire started. No injuries reported.

