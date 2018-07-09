Crews respond to fire at River Glen Apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Augusta fire crews responding to the scene of a fire at River Glen Apartments.
That's located on Telfair Street.
We're told the affected apartments were vacant.
No injuries are reported.
No word yet on the cause behind the fire.
