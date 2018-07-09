CSRA News

Crews respond to fire at River Glen Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Augusta fire crews responding to the scene of a fire at River Glen Apartments.

That's located on Telfair Street.

We're told the affected apartments were vacant.

No injuries are reported.

No word yet on the cause behind the fire.

