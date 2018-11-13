Community health fair features free health screenings.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of WCBD.

Aiken, SC - Aiken Technical College's health sciences division will host its annual Community Health Fair on Wednesday, November 14, from 10:00am - 1:00pm.

The event is free and open to the public and will feature free health screenings (dental, blood pressure, dental) etc.

Flu shots will also be available.

The health fair will be housed in the Student Activities Center Gymnasium.

For more information and the full list of screenings, contact the Medical Assisting Instructor at driesenc@atc.edu or by calling (803) 508-7329.