Community health fair features free health screenings.
Aiken, SC - Aiken Technical College's health sciences division will host its annual Community Health Fair on Wednesday, November 14, from 10:00am - 1:00pm.
The event is free and open to the public and will feature free health screenings (dental, blood pressure, dental) etc.
Flu shots will also be available.
The health fair will be housed in the Student Activities Center Gymnasium.
For more information and the full list of screenings, contact the Medical Assisting Instructor at driesenc@atc.edu or by calling (803) 508-7329.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- More grant money to juvenile court expands therapy for teens and parents before doing jail time
- Edgefield County murder arrest
- Tractor Trailer crash closes lanes in Burke County, GA
- Community health fair features free health screenings.
Weird News
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest CSRA News
-
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.