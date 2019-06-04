Commissioners will look at building security Video

It's part of the routine for visitors coming to the Municipal Building they empty their pockets and pass through a metal detector .

"When I heard about the Virginia Beach thing the first thing that popped into my mind are the employees here screened because I do come down here a lot I do have to go through the screening every time it doesn't make sense if their not because what happened in Virginia Beach could have been avoided," said Tina Slendak a frequent visitor to the building.

As long as they have their ID city workers pass through security without a being screened, but now some city leaders are having second thoughts.

"Even the commission ought to be screened I'm not above that I've been using the side entrance to come in but if I had to come in the front to be screened I have no problem with that," says Commissioner Marion Williams.

"I think it's worth looking at I had questions this morning from a couple of citizens I think we're going to take a look at it I think safety is first and foremost," said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

"Everybody who comes into this building needs to be screened with the exception of the Marshal and Sheriff's office, says Commissioner Bill Fennoy.



This isn't the first time this issue has been discussed but Mayor Davis believes now there will be changes to the security policy.



"I anticipate they will be taking steps to implement additional security measures what I want to see happen from the commission is that we don't stand in the way we provide whatever resources are necessary to make sure we fully secure our buildings," says Mayor Hardie Davis.

There would be costs s more metal detectors would be needed along with hiring the people to work them.



"How much money do you put on the lives of the 12 people who died in Virginia Beach," says Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

Marshal Ramone Lamkin, says his office is taking precautions, but he would not address directly changing policy to begin screening employees as well as visitors.

However, -two years ago- after some other work place shootings the Marshall said that he would be in favor of screening every employee.

