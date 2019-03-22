CSRA News

Commissioner says city behind dam plan

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - Augusta leaders are not giving up on their plans for Lock and Dam.

A spokesman for the Corps of Engineers says the plan the city wants called '1-1' is no longer an option, because it doesn't work better than a rock wier for a fish passage.  

Governments on both sides of the river want the dam to protect the upstream pool and some commissioners say that is still their position. 

"We're all committed at this point to continue the course of 1-1. I do believe our consultants that have been hired. The experts are still having 1-1 and there are viable options with one point one so that's where we are at," says Commissioner John Clarke. 

The Corps says there are other options to increase the elevation of the weir, causing the upstream pool level to be higher.

However those options cost more, and could increase flooding  upstream. 

