Commissioner Fennoy explains kneeling Video

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) - Augusta Commissioner, Bill Fennoy says racism is behind his kneeling at the beginning of commission meetings.

Fennoy has been taking a knee during the Pledge of Allegiance for a year and a half now.

He took time during Tuesday's commission meeting to say he is pro-military and pro law enforcement, but says people don't understand what he has gone through.

"Some of you all don't understand what I have gone through. The bigotry and the hatred that I have had to endure and it's difficult for me to respect a flag that doesn't respect me," said Commissioner Fennoy.

Before his comments, Fennoy said he got a letter with NRA stickers on it saying he should be deported.