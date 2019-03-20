CSRA News

Commissioner Fennoy explains kneeling

By:

Posted: Mar 20, 2019 05:32 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 20, 2019 06:03 PM EDT

Commissioner Fennoy explains kneeling

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) - Augusta Commissioner, Bill Fennoy says racism is behind his kneeling at the beginning of commission meetings. 

Fennoy has been taking a knee during the Pledge of Allegiance for a year and a half now.

He took time during Tuesday's commission meeting to say he is pro-military and pro law enforcement, but says people don't understand what he has gone through. 

"Some of you all don't understand what I have gone through. The bigotry and the hatred that I have had to endure and it's difficult for me to respect a flag that doesn't respect me," said Commissioner Fennoy. 

Before his comments, Fennoy said he got a letter with NRA stickers on it saying he should be deported. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center