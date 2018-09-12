Commissioner defends city ambulance rates
AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) - Getting taken for a ride will come with a cost in Augusta, at least to the hospital.
The city is adding two more ambulances and is working with a private company to set the fees for patients.
A commission committee has approved 11-hundred 50 dollars for transporting and 16 dollars fifty cents a mile.
It will cost two hundred bucks if an ambulance shows up, even if no one goes to the hospital.
"Just like any other ambulance service does you know the same thing which we should have anyway we've been going out on calls with out current provider and not getting paid for it so they should be paying us so we have a rate structure then we can bill them," says Commissioner Dennis Williams.
Augusta is working on taking over the Ambulance Zone from Gold Cross, and officials say these rates will apply to any company the city contracts with. if it's awarded the zone.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man arrested after driving himself and victim to sheriff's office following fatal shooting
- Georgia's hands-free law now in effect
- Woman arrested after her vehicle hits three children on an ATV in Burke County
- Burke County deputy crashes patrol car in single vehicle accident
Weird News
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest CSRA News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.